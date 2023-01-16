Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after buying an additional 255,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

