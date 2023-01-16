Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $204,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.8% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 752,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 28,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.9% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 45,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

