Triumph Capital Management Purchases 834 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7 %

C opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

