FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $288,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $49.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

