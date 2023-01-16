Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,048,063,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,061 shares of company stock valued at $25,854,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $149.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 533.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

