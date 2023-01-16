MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

