Hartline Investment Corp Sells 31,111 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,111 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $223.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

