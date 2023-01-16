FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 17,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.3% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.8% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 752,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 28,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.9% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 45,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

