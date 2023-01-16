Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 144,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Visa by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 16,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Visa Stock Down 0.3 %
V stock opened at $223.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
