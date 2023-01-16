Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,886 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 33,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $131,945,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $113.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.62.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.