Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $91.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

