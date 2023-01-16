MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $187,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 74.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,712,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

