Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 470 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,471,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.31.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

