Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 640 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,383 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 663,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after acquiring an additional 549,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Shares of MS stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

