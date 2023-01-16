Triumph Capital Management Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $155.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

