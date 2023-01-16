Summit X LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

