Summit X LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 343,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

