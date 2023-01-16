Hudock Inc. Has $111,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

NYSE:TGT opened at $164.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

