Tobam Sells 29,421 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Target were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 42.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 53.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE TGT opened at $164.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

