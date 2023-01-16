Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $20.48 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 274.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,628 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Kellogg worth $20,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,099,000 after buying an additional 101,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity

Kellogg Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,088,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

