AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,213 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 71.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

