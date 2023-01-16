Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 690.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $107.30. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.