Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 14,286 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after acquiring an additional 298,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $223.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average of $203.56. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

