Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 994 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.88 and a 200 day moving average of $337.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

