Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $67.49 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.