Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $127,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

