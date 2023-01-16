The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $374.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.16.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

