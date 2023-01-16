Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 480.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 663,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after buying an additional 549,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

MS stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

