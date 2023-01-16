Summit X LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $223.64 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $288.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.35 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

