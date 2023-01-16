Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,631 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $163,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

