Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,934 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,874,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,524,000 after buying an additional 520,440 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,138,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 191,580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

