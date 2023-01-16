Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $449.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.47 and its 200-day moving average is $443.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $363.97 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

