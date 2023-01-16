SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,675,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $178.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

