Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

