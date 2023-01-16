Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 432.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after buying an additional 70,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,996,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,954,000 after buying an additional 335,878 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of MU opened at $56.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

