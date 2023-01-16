Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $35.96 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 362,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $67.49 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.51.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.