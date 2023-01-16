The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.00 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

