Summit X LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Down 5.3 %

F opened at $12.72 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

