Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,217,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,337,000 after purchasing an additional 539,060 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,091.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 264,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 259,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mangham Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

