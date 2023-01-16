Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.52.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.16 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $248.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

