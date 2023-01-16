Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $89.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

