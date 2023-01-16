Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 331 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

