Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $450.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

