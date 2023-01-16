Hudock Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,091.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

DVN opened at $63.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

