swisspartners Advisors Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

