International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $145.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.38.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

