Tobam Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tobam lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Netflix by 173.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

Netflix stock opened at $332.82 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $538.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

