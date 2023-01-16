Toews Corp ADV Sells 1,400 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 875,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 162,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

