Arjuna Capital Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

