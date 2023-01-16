Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 261 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Visa by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $291,294,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $223.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

